Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares knocked out of Tour Finals
Scot and doubles partner beaten in straight sets at the semi-final stage in London.
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have been knocked out of the ATP World Tour Finals in London.
The Scot and his Brazilian partner lost 7-6, 6-2 to Murray's former teammate John Peers and Henri Kontinen in the semi-finals on Saturday night.
Murray and Soares served well but failed to create many opportunities to break.
After a tight first set, Peers and Kontinen took control of the match and will play world number one team Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in Sunday's final.
