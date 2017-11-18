Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares knocked out of Tour Finals

Scot and doubles partner beaten in straight sets at the semi-final stage in London.

Hopes crushed: Soares and Murray failed to hit top form. PA

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have been knocked out of the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

The Scot and his Brazilian partner lost 7-6, 6-2 to Murray's former teammate John Peers and Henri Kontinen in the semi-finals on Saturday night.

Murray and Soares served well but failed to create many opportunities to break.

After a tight first set, Peers and Kontinen took control of the match and will play world number one team Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in Sunday's final.

