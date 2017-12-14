Gold medal-winning Scots tennis player Jocelyn Rae retires

Doubles specialist enjoyed success at 2010 Commonwealth Games with Colin Fleming.

Jocleyn Rae: Represented Great Britain in the Fed Cup. PA

Scottish gold medal-winning tennis player Jocelyn Rae has retired at the age of 26.

Doubles specialist Rae won gold with Colin Fleming at the 2010 Commonweath Games in Delhi.

She played at all four grand slams during her career and made 17 appearances for Great Britain in the Fed Cup.

She now plans to focus on coaching and charity work.

Rae said: "I'm incredibly lucky to have played tennis across the world and experienced so much through the sport.

"The sport has given me many opportunities and I have met the most incredible people along the way.

"Being on the tour can be a gruelling place, but I feel that now is the right time for me to take a step back and spend more time at home with my friends and family and I'm really looking forward to it.

"There's no doubt that the wear and tear on the body has played a part in this decision, but I'm excited for the next chapter in my tennis career, and I'm already enjoying giving back to the sport that has given me so much."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.