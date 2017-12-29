Murray replaces injured Djokovic in Abu Dhabi exhibition 

The Scot will take on Roberto Bautista Agut after his Serbian counterpart withdrew.

Andy Murray hopes to take part in next month's Australia Open. SNS

Andy Murray will face Roberto Bautista Agut in an exhibition match on Friday after Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Murray took the second half of 2017 off from competitive action to recover after he hobbled out of Wimbledon on crutches following defeat to Sam Querrey .

Concerns were raised about his ability to recover from the hip injury in time for next month's Australian Open, which he had targeted for his comeback.

The 30-year-old Scot will now step in for Djokovic for the Abu Dhabi showcase after the Serb pulled out on the advice of his medical team.

Murray and Bautista Agut, ranked 20th in the world, will contest a one-set match.

The Scot held his first practice session at Zayed Sports City on Thursday after flying out to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

He is expected to take part in the Brisbane International event, which begins on Sunday, as he steps up preparations ahead of the first grand slam of 2018.

Djokovic, meanwhile, had targeted Friday's match for his own comeback after joining Murray in the treatment room since withdrawing from Wimbledon due to an elbow complaint.