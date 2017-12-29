  • STV
  • MySTV

Andy Murray suffers defeat in Abu Dhabi comeback match

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Scot lost 6-2 to Roberto Bautista Agut after stepping in for Novak Djokovic.

Andy Murray hopes to compete at the Australian Open next month.
Andy Murray hopes to compete at the Australian Open next month. SNS

Andy Murray lost 6-2 to Roberto Bautista Agut in an Abu Dhabi exhibition match and acknowledged he must improve if he is to compete at the top of the men's game again in 2018.

The Scot stepped in for Novak Djokovic, who pulled out of the showcase on the advice of his medical team, to take on world number 20 Bautista Agut over one set.

Having taken the rest of last season off after hobbling out of Wimbledon, Murray started slowly on his return.

The 30-year-old quickly fell four games behind his impressive Spanish opponent but improved as the match progressed.

Speaking after the match, Murray said: "I felt better as it went on. I was obviously slow at the start.

"Roberto is one of the best players in the world and when you haven't competed for a long time it takes time to get back to that pace.

"I started to feel a bit better towards the end but know I have to keep improving for sure."

Murray is scheduled to take part in the Brisbane International, which begins on Sunday.

Should he come through the tournament unscathed the former world number one will head for Melbourne to compete at the first grand slam of the 2018 campaign, the Australian Open.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.