Andy Murray suffers defeat in Abu Dhabi comeback match

The Scot lost 6-2 to Roberto Bautista Agut after stepping in for Novak Djokovic.

Andy Murray hopes to compete at the Australian Open next month. SNS

Andy Murray lost 6-2 to Roberto Bautista Agut in an Abu Dhabi exhibition match and acknowledged he must improve if he is to compete at the top of the men's game again in 2018.

The Scot stepped in for Novak Djokovic, who pulled out of the showcase on the advice of his medical team, to take on world number 20 Bautista Agut over one set.

Having taken the rest of last season off after hobbling out of Wimbledon, Murray started slowly on his return.

The 30-year-old quickly fell four games behind his impressive Spanish opponent but improved as the match progressed.

Speaking after the match, Murray said: "I felt better as it went on. I was obviously slow at the start.

"Roberto is one of the best players in the world and when you haven't competed for a long time it takes time to get back to that pace.

"I started to feel a bit better towards the end but know I have to keep improving for sure."

Murray is scheduled to take part in the Brisbane International, which begins on Sunday.

Should he come through the tournament unscathed the former world number one will head for Melbourne to compete at the first grand slam of the 2018 campaign, the Australian Open.