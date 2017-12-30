Andy Murray set to return to tennis tour in Brisbane

Scot tested his hip injury during exhibition match in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Murray: Set for first competitive action since the summer. SNS Group

Andy Murray has travelled to Australia as he prepares to return to competitive tennis following a six-month injury layoff.

Murray has been given a first-round bye and will play either Ryan Harrison or Leonardo Mayer in his opening match at the Brisbane International, which starts on Sunday.

The Scot is likely to play on Wednesday or Thursday.

Murray hasn't played on the tour since Wimbledon in July, when he limped out with a hip injury, but came through an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi unscathed on Friday.

The 30-year-old lost the one-set clash 6-2 to Roberto Bautista Agut after a slow start, but said he felt better as the match went on.

World number 16 Murray has previously won the Australian Open warm-up event in Brisbane twice, and goes into this year's event seeded second.

The Australian Open, the first grand slam of the year, begins on January 15.