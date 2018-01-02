  • STV
Andy Murray pulls out of planned return to tennis tour

STV

Scot says right hip not ready for match conditions, despite six-month rest.

Andy Murray: Hasn't played on tour since July.
Andy Murray has pulled out of his planned return to competitive tennis in Brisbane.

Murray said his right hip still wasn't ready for match conditions, despite a six-month rest.

The Scot last played a tour match in July, when he limped out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals.

He took part in a charity match with Roger Federer in November and a one-set exhibition in Abu Dhabi last week.

The 30-year-old had been due to play Ryan Harrison in the second round in Brisbane on Wednesday, after getting a bye in round one.

Murray said: "I'm very disappointed. I came here with every intention of making a strong start to the year but sadly my team and I don't feel that I'm where I need to be just yet to compete at the highest level.

"I have always enjoyed competing in front of the Queensland fans. I look forward to returning in the near future."

Murray said earlier this week that his tennis expectations had been lowered following the injury, and his participation in the first grand slam of the year, the Australian Open, will now be in serious doubt.

He is not the only top tennis player struggling with fitness; Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal also withdrew from their first tournaments of the year with injury.

