Andy Murray considers surgery after hip fails to recover

Murray pulled out of planned return to tennis tour in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Murray: Hasn't played since Wimbledon in July. SNS Group

Andy Murray is considering surgery after his hip injury failed to heal for the start of the new tennis season.

Murray withdrew from the Brisbane International on Tuesday morning, ahead of what would have been his first competitive match for six months.

Writing on Instagram, he said he was now considering going under the knife, but admitted the chances of it curing the problem were "not as high as I'd like".

In the emotional statement, Murray said he would stay in Brisbane to see if the injury settled down ahead of the first grand slam of the year - the Australian Open - later this month.

He said: "I've obviously been going through a really difficult period with my hip for a long time and have sought counsel from a number of hip specialists.

"Having been recommended to treat my hip conservatively since the US Open I have done everything asked of me from a rehab perspective and worked extremely hard to try get back on the court competing.

"Having played practice sets here in Brisbane with some top players unfortunately this hasn't worked yet to get me to the level I would like so I have to reassess my options.

"Obviously continuing rehab is one option and giving my hip more time to recover. Surgery is also an option but the chances of a successful outcome are not as I high as I would like which has made this my secondary option and my hope has been to avoid that.

"However this is something I may have to consider but let's hope not.

"I didn't realise until these last few months just how much I love this game.

"Every time I wake up from sleeping or napping I hope that it's better and it's quite demoralising when you get on the court it's not at the level you need it to be to compete at this level."