Andy Murray withdraws from Australian Open due to injury

Andy Murray: Not ready to compete. Jonathan Brady / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Australian Open because of an ongoing hip problem.

The 30-year-old had already pulled out of the Brisbane International event but has now announced he will play no part in the first grand slam of 2018, which starts in Melbourne on January 15.

The Scot's last appearance in a grand slam was at Wimbledon in 2017, when he limped out in the quarter-finals.

He said: "Sadly I won't be playing in Melbourne this year as I am not yet ready to compete.

"I'll be flying home shortly to assess all the options but I appreciate all the messages of support and I hope to be back playing soon."

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said: "We are fully aware that Andy has been going through a difficult period with his hip and that he's done everything possible to prepare for the Australian summer.

"Personally, I also know that Andy loves tennis and would do anything to play. This is a very hard decision for Andy and we totally respect it.

"We wish him the absolute best on his road to recovery and look forward to having him back in Melbourne. He is a true champion and one of our favourites."

