Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares knocked out Australian Open

Scot and his Brazilian partner lost second round match in three sets in Melbourne.

Beaten: Murray and Soares' hopes are over. PA

Jamie Murray and his doubles partner Bruno Soares have been knocked out of the Australian Open.

The Scot and his Brazilian team-mate went down in three sets to Leander Paes and Purav Raja in the second round on Saturday.

Paes and Raja triumphed 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 in Melbourne.

Murray and Soares, who won the Australian Open in 2016, had been amongst the favourites for this year's title.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.