Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares knocked out Australian Open
Scot and his Brazilian partner lost second round match in three sets in Melbourne.
Jamie Murray and his doubles partner Bruno Soares have been knocked out of the Australian Open.
The Scot and his Brazilian team-mate went down in three sets to Leander Paes and Purav Raja in the second round on Saturday.
Paes and Raja triumphed 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 in Melbourne.
Murray and Soares, who won the Australian Open in 2016, had been amongst the favourites for this year's title.
