McHugh says best is yet to come after reaching semi-finals

Aidan McHugh has reached the last four of the Australian Open junior boys' singles.

Aidan McHugh shakes hands with his mentor Andy Murray at Wimbledon. SNS

Scottish tennis prospect Aidan McHugh says the best is yet come despite becoming the first British boy to reach the last four of a Grand Slam in almost five years.

The 17-year-old Glaswegian defeated Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-2 to break Britain's barren spell and follow in the footsteps of men's semi-finalist Kyle Edmunds.

McHugh, who was signed by Andy Murray's management agency 77 in November, had his most comfortable win of the tournament in the quarter-finals against Hijikata having previously faced giant big servers.

At 5 ft 9 in, McHugh found himself dwarfed when standing across the net from 6 ft 9 French prodigy Jaimee Floyd Angele in the second round but made the most of his quick footwork to overcome the challenge.

On his win over Hijikata, he said: "It was good. I didn't play that amazing, like my best match, but circumstances and things, sometimes it's hard to play an amazing match.

"And he plays a lot different to the other guys, the giants that I've been playing.

"I stayed pretty level the whole time so I was pretty happy with just how I was going about it.

"We've had quite a few good girls in the juniors.

"We've had good boys in the juniors but maybe not done as well at the slams.

"It's nice to do well and I'll try and keep going."

McHugh has utilised speed and a solid all-court game, including a strong single-handed backhand, to progress.

But, in an era where big servers often dominate, he hopes to grow at least another couple of inches.

"I've not really had a big growth spurt yet," he said. "I've just been growing little bits at a time.

"My dad is 5ft 11in, my brother is actually a little bit taller. He's 20 now.

"Maybe I will get a bit like my brother. He's really strong as well.

"It doesn't matter to be honest if I'm not as tall as the others. I just need to be really quick and maybe use a bit more energy than the other guys."

In the last four, McHugh will take on sixth seed Tseng Chun Hsin, and he has every reason to be confident having beaten him in last week's warm-up tournament.

