Cameron Norrie to make GB Davis Cup debut in Spain

Norrie, who has a Scottish dad, called up after injuries to Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund.

Cameron Norrie: Made his Wimbledon debut in 2017. PA

Cameron Norrie will make his debut for Great Britain in the Davis Cup tie with Spain on Friday.

Norrie, whose dad hails from Scotland, will play world number 23 Roberto Bautista Agut on clay in Marbella.

The 22-year-old was selected after Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund withdrew injured, while Andy Murray remains on the sidelines following hip surgery.

Jamie Murray is scheduled to team up with Dominic Inglot to face Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez in Saturday's doubles.

Norrie, the British number three and world number 114, reached the second round of last year's US Open, but has only played a handful of matches on the main tennis tour.

Born in South Africa, he was brought up in and represented New Zealand before switching to Great Britain aged 16.

