Cameron Norrie in stunning comback on GB Davis Cup debut 

Tennis: Cameron Norrie in action at Wimbledon last year. PA

Cameron Norrie produced a heroic comeback to beat world number 23 Roberto Bautista Agut in a remarkable Davis Cup debut for Great Britain.

Norrie, whose dad hails from Scotland, battled back from two sets down to level the first round match against Spain in Marbella.

The 22-year-old only has a handful of professional tour level matches under his belt and was seen as a rank outsider against the experienced Spaniard.

But the world number 114 produced a stunning recovery to win 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 after Liam Broady lost the opening match to Albert Ramos.

Andy Murray, who is recovering from hip surgery, hailed the triumph as "one of the most amazing wins/results/upsets I've seen in a long time on a tennis court".

Jamie Murray and partner Dominic Inglot will take to the court for GB in Saturday's crucial doubles.

