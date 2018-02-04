Cameron Norrie tipped for big things after Davis Cup debut

The 22-year-old, whose dad is Scottish, impressed again for Great Britain despite defeat.

Cameron Norrie: Bright future ahead. PA

Cameron Norrie has been told "the only way is up" after his impressive Davis Cup debut.

The British number three, whose dad is Scottish, threatened to pull off a second stunning victory over a Spaniard on clay in Marbella but fell agonisingly short on Sunday.

His four-set defeat to fellow left-hander Albert Ramos-Vinolas saw Norrie lose a pair of tie-breaks and fight toe to toe with the world number 21 before eventually being edged out.

Britain lost the tie 3-1 but found a new star in Norrie, a 22-year-old with a cosmopolitan background, having been born in South Africa, raised for much of his childhood in New Zealand, and more recently educated in the United States.

Norrie, whose mother is Welsh, has also spent time living in London, and he has convinced Great Britain captain Leon Smith he can have a big future in tennis.

Britain's point in the match was won on Friday by Norrie with his stunning comeback win over Roberto Bautista Agut.

There was to be no repeat on Sunday as Ramos-Vinolas won 7-6 (7/4) 2-6 7-6 (7/4) 6-2, but Smith said of Norrie: "I'm really, really proud of him.

"If he needs some sort of reference point to how far he can go, he got it this weekend. The only way is up for him."

