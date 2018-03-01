  • STV
Andy Murray set for return to court following hip surgery

Scots tennis star hopes to be practising in March and in competitive action by June.

Andy Murray hasn't played since Wimbledon.
Andy Murray hasn't played since Wimbledon. SNS Group

Andy Murray has stepped up his recovery from hip surgery and plans to return to the practice court this month.

The Scot went under the knife in Melbourne last month after being sidelined since Wimbledon due to the problem in his right hip.

There were serious fears for his career when he abandoned an attempt to come back at the Brisbane International at the start of January and then wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram.

He was much more upbeat following surgery, however, and targeted a return on the grass in June.

It now appears he could even be back before then, although whether he would want to subject his body to the rigours of clay at, for example, the French Open appears highly doubtful.

Murray is now back working hard in the gym and has been doing regular Pilates sessions ahead of an anticipated return to on-court training towards the end of March.

He is planning to head to sunnier climes for a warm-weather training camp once he has returned to on-court training.

https://stv.tv/sport/tennis/1405794-andy-murray-undergoes-surgery-and-targets-summer-return/ | default

The former world number one is believed to be targeting the Queen's Club tournament on June 18 for a return to competitive action.

The 30-year-old first began to struggle with the problem during his run to the semi-finals of the French Open last summer and he then limped through Wimbledon, losing in the last eight to Sam Querrey.

He had hoped rest and non-surgical treatment would cure the problem but that did not turn out to be the case and he was left with little choice but to have the operation.

Murray has slipped to 21st in the rankings and will lose the British number one spot on Monday for the first time in a decade when his points for winning last year's Dubai Championships drop off, allowing Kyle Edmund to leapfrog him.

He is likely to be ranked outside the top 100 when he does finally return to action, although he will be able to enter tournaments using a protected ranking.

