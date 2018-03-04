Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares win doubles title in Mexico

Scot and his Brazilian partner beat Bryan brothers to land first tournament win of 2018.

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares beat the Bryan brothers to claim their first title of the year.

The Scot and his Brazilian partner edged two tight sets over Bob and Mike Bryan at the ATP Tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.

Murray and Soares took the first set on a tie-break, before securing the only service break of the match in the second to win 7-5.

In the women's doubles, British star Heather Watson claimed victory alongside German player Tatjana Maria.