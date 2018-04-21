Andy Murray enters summer tournament in Washington

Tennis star admits recovery from hip surgery has seen 'lots of ups and downs'.

Murray hasn't played in nearly a year. Rex

Andy Murray has signed up for a tournament in Washington as he nears his return from hip surgery.

Murray will play on the hard-court event, which begins on July 28, as part of his preparations for the US Open.

The 30-year-old hasn't played competitively since Wimbledon last summer. He is due to return to action in a grass court tournament in Holland in June.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Murray admitted his recovery had been "harder" than last time he underwent surgery - on his back in 2013.

"This time's been harder . . . there's been a lot more ups and downs this time," he said.

"It's been a longer and lot more complex than the back issue.

"Having been through a back injury and a difficult surgery before helps, but the back injury was easier because I was back on the court competing quite soon afterwards."

He told the Washington Post that he was determined to "enjoy" tennis when he gets back on the match court.

"There will always be pressure there, but I'll definitely make sure I enjoy it more and make sure I don't get to down with a bad result or a tough loss and not get too high when things are going well.

"Because you never quite know what's around the corner . . . I certainly never anticipated something like this. So I certainly won't take anything for granted when I come back."