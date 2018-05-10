Murray 'doing everything he can' to be fit for Wimbledon

Judy Murray says her son Andy still has a lot more he wants to achieve in the game.

The Scot underwent hip surgery in January. SNS Group

Andy Murray is "doing everything he can" to be ready for Wimbledon, said his mum Judy.

The Scot has two Wimbledon titles to his name but has not played competitively since last year's championships.

Judy said on the Victoria Derbyshire show her son is aiming to be fit in time for the tournament after undergoing hip surgery in January.

"His goal was always to be ready for the grass-court season and, fingers crossed, that will happen."

"I'm sure when he's got some news he will share that."

Reports had emerged this week that the former world number one is unlikely to feature in a tournament at Loughborough this month raising doubts over his return.

A grass court tournament in the Netherlands is the first event Murray has publicly committed to which runs from 11 to 17 June.

Judy added: "The strength and depth of men's tennis is so great that I don't think anybody would want to come back into that environment unless you are 100%."

She said it has been "a long, frustrating lay-off" for her youngest son.

Their had been fears that injuries could end his career prematurely but Judy dismissed the notion: "I don't think so; he's still got a lot of things he wants to achieve in the game."

