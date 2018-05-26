  • STV
  • MySTV

Andy Murray smooths path for young starlet Aidan McHugh

Euan Strathearn

Scotland's next tennis hopeful is benefiting from a friendship with the ex-world number one.

Flashback to the summer of 2005 when only those deep inside Britain's tennis bubble would have heard of Andy Murray.

However, the 18-year-old became an overnight sensation - thrilling fans as he reached the third round of Wimbledon before exiting following a five-set epic with David Nalbandian on Centre Court.

Fast forward 13 years and as Murray's future hangs in the balance following hip surgery, another Scots teenager is ready to step into his tennis shoes.

Aidan McHugh, from Glasgow, is just 17 years old and boasts the two-time Wimbledon champion as a mentor having signed with his fledgling sports management company.

Earlier this year, the teenager travelled to the south of France with Murray as a training partner as the former world number one plots a return to the tour.

The pair have formed a firm friendship and McHugh's confidence has soared as a result of the partnership.

He told STV: "Andy is obviously one of my idols.

"I watched him loads growing up.

"He's from Scotland and he encourages me and a lot of the younger boys and girls that they can get really far in the sport.

"It's just brilliant that he's keeping an eye on me."

https://stv.tv/sport/tennis/1403336-andy-murray-to-mentor-teenage-tennis-prospect-from-glasgow/ | default

In Scotland's Year of Young People, McHugh has already reached the semi-finals of the junior Australian Open and has notched up senior match wins in Egypt and Tunisia.

He was recently back home to compete in the inaugural Glasgow Trophy at Scotstoun, losing in the first round to David Guez, a Frenchman more than twice his age.

Now ranked just inside the top 1000, McHugh has a long road ahead to reach Murray's levels.

But is keen to take advantage of the advice and guidance his mentor can offer as he makes the transition from schoolboy to full-time travelling tennis professional.

McHugh said: "Andy wishes he enjoyed it more and he's jealous that I'm young.

"He wishes someone was there when he was my age telling him to enjoy it.

"Doing school and tennis the last few years was difficult as I had two years of big exams.

"It wasn't easy but the only way I can describe it is 'get it done and get through it'. I had to stay up late nights.

"It was my classmates' last day of school recently and it was a nice feeling knowing I don't have to study.

"I don't have to worry about that any more.

"I just do my thing and try and do well at tournaments, work hard, take on advice and keep listening to the right people."

To nominate a young person to feature on STV during the Year of Young People, emailstvnews@stv.tv, contact us on Facebook at STV News or on Twitter via @stvnews.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.