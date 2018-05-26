Andy Murray smooths path for young starlet Aidan McHugh

Scotland's next tennis hopeful is benefiting from a friendship with the ex-world number one.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5787606785001-aidan-mchugh-it-s-brilliant-having-murray-as-a-mentor.jpg" />

Flashback to the summer of 2005 when only those deep inside Britain's tennis bubble would have heard of Andy Murray.

However, the 18-year-old became an overnight sensation - thrilling fans as he reached the third round of Wimbledon before exiting following a five-set epic with David Nalbandian on Centre Court.

Fast forward 13 years and as Murray's future hangs in the balance following hip surgery, another Scots teenager is ready to step into his tennis shoes.

Aidan McHugh, from Glasgow, is just 17 years old and boasts the two-time Wimbledon champion as a mentor having signed with his fledgling sports management company.

Earlier this year, the teenager travelled to the south of France with Murray as a training partner as the former world number one plots a return to the tour.

The pair have formed a firm friendship and McHugh's confidence has soared as a result of the partnership.

He told STV: "Andy is obviously one of my idols.

"I watched him loads growing up.

"He's from Scotland and he encourages me and a lot of the younger boys and girls that they can get really far in the sport.

"It's just brilliant that he's keeping an eye on me."

In Scotland's Year of Young People, McHugh has already reached the semi-finals of the junior Australian Open and has notched up senior match wins in Egypt and Tunisia.

He was recently back home to compete in the inaugural Glasgow Trophy at Scotstoun, losing in the first round to David Guez, a Frenchman more than twice his age.

Now ranked just inside the top 1000, McHugh has a long road ahead to reach Murray's levels.

But is keen to take advantage of the advice and guidance his mentor can offer as he makes the transition from schoolboy to full-time travelling tennis professional.

McHugh said: "Andy wishes he enjoyed it more and he's jealous that I'm young.

"He wishes someone was there when he was my age telling him to enjoy it.

"Doing school and tennis the last few years was difficult as I had two years of big exams.

"It wasn't easy but the only way I can describe it is 'get it done and get through it'. I had to stay up late nights.

"It was my classmates' last day of school recently and it was a nice feeling knowing I don't have to study.

"I don't have to worry about that any more.

"I just do my thing and try and do well at tournaments, work hard, take on advice and keep listening to the right people."

To nominate a young person to feature on STV during the Year of Young People, emailstvnews@stv.tv, contact us on Facebook at STV News or on Twitter via @stvnews.

