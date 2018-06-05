Andy Murray pulls out of planned comeback in Holland

The Scot hopes to return to action in the next few weeks after hip surgery in January.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5793707545001-andy-murray-discusses-his-comeback.jpg" />

Andy Murray has pulled out of his planned return to competitive tennis in Holland.

The Scot had been due to play in a grass-court tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch next week, five months after undergoing hip surgery.

Murray has now admitted he is "not quite ready" to play, but insisted his return wasn't far off.

STV understands he will make a late decision about playing in the Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen's Club, which begins on June 18.

Murray said: "It is with regret that I won't be ready to play in 's-Hertogenbosch.

"I was excited to play there for the first time, but I am not quite ready to return.

"I am still aiming to play in the coming weeks, but I want to be 100% when I do return."

Earlier on Tuesday, Murray revealed he had returned to the practice court and was hopeful of being fit in time for Wimbledon in July.

The 31-year-old has been undergoing intensive rehabilitation since having surgery in January.

He hasn't played competitively since Wimbledon last summer, when he lost in the quarter-finals to Sam Querrey.

Murray said: "It's been very slow. I've been out for getting close to a year now which is a lot longer than I think me or any of my team were expecting at the beginning.

"But I am getting close to playing again.

"I've started training a few days ago and I'm hoping to make my comeback during the grass-court season."

