Andy Murray will play at Shenzhen open in September

The Scot will return to the tournament after winning during his previous visit in 2014.

Andy Murray hopes to return in time for Wimbledon. SNS Group

Andy Murray has announced that he will compete at the Shenzhen Open in September.

The Scot had hip surgery in January and is on the comeback trail, having not played since the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in July last year.

He hopes to be ready in time for grass-court action and will make a decision about whether he will play at Queen's next week.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old returned to the practice courts but was forced to pull out of next week's Libema Open in s'Hertogenbosch, which was his scheduled return to the tour.

Murray is hoping to have been long back in competitive action by the time of the Shenzhen Open, having already committed to playing the American hard-court swing in the build-up to the US Open.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5793707545001-andy-murray-discusses-his-comeback.jpg" />

Murray won the Shenzhen Open last time he played there in 2014, when he beat Tommy Robredo in the final.

On his entry to the tournament in China, the Scot said: "I look forward to returning to Shenzhen to play at this year's Shenzhen Open.

"I enjoy playing in China and I always appreciate the crowd support out there.

"I have some great memories from the last time I played, especially the final, so hopefully I will have a good run this year."

Tournament director Leon Sun added: "Andy is one of the all-time greats of the game.

"He has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in the sport.

"It will be a great opportunity for the Shenzhen fans to see him play in person and we look forward to welcoming him to Shenzhen."

