Andy Murray to return at Queen's Club after hip surgery 

The Scot hasn't played for nearly a year and underwent the operation in January.

Andy Murray has won five Queen's Club Championships. SNS Group

Andy Murray will make his return to tennis next week after nearly a year on the sidelines.

The Scot came through a practice session at Queen's Club on Friday unscathed and will take his place in Saturday's draw.

Murray, 31, hasn't played a competitive match since Wimbledon last summer and underwent hip surgery in January.

He had hoped to return to action last week, but pulled out of a tournament in Holland saying he "wasn't quite ready".

Murray, now British number three and ranked 157 in the world, played Cameron Norrie in two practice sets on Friday afternoon, losing the first 3-6 and winning the second 7-5.

He will be expected to line up at Wimbledon next month assuming he faces no further injury setbacks.