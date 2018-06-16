Andy Murray will play Nick Kyrgios in comeback match 

The Scot hasn't played since Wimbledon last year and had hip surgery in January.

Murray beat Kyrgios at Wimbledon in 2016. SNS

Andy Murray will play Nick Kyrgios in his first competitive match for nearly a year at Queen's Club.

Murray hasn't played since Wimbledon last year and underwent hip surgery in January.

He came through practice sessions at Queen's unscathed on Friday and will take on the Australian star next week.

Murray may then face new British number one Kyle Edmund in the second round.

The 31-year-old had hoped to return to action last week, but pulled out of a tournament in Holland saying he "wasn't quite ready".

Murray, now British number three and ranked 157 in the world, played Cameron Norrie in two practice sets on Friday afternoon, losing the first 3-6 and winning the second 7-5.

He will be expected to line up at Wimbledon next month assuming he faces no further injury setbacks.

Murray has a 100% record against Kyrgios, including wins at all four grand slams.