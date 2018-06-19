Andy Murray prepares for first match in nearly a year

The Scots star will put his hip to the test almost six months after undergoing surgery.

Andy Murray practised before the cameras at Queen's last week. PA

Nick Kyrgios is usually a pretty welcome draw for Andy Murray.

The pair have met five times - including clashes at all four grand slams - and Murray has come out on top on each occasion.

But this time, when they take to the lush green Centre Court at Queen's Club later on Tuesday, their history means nothing.

For while Kyrgios arrives fresh from pushing Roger Federer to the limits on grass in Stuttgart, Murray hasn't hit a ball in competitive anger for 11 months.

After limping out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals last summer, Murray briefly rested his stricken hip before preparing for the US Open the following month - and was forced to withdraw on its eve.

He then began to step things up near the end of the year and flew to Australia intending to take part in the first major of 2018.

Instead, though, he ended up in a Melbourne hospital, undergoing surgery which would lead to months of rehab.

Murray will take on friend Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday. SNS

A flurry images emerged in early April of Murray on court in the south of France - and then there was nothing.

Reports suggested that he'd struggled to increase his intensity in practice and his withdrawal from a slated comeback tournament in Holland only served to fan those fears.

But then, suddenly, Murray appeared in full view of the cameras at Queen's Club last Friday, before playing two hard-fought practice sets with the new Scottish number one, Cameron Norrie.

Fans waited anxiously as 16 hours then passed before Murray confirmed he would take his place in the draw. He'll face Kyrgios around 4pm on Tuesday.

He thinks he's ready. In pre-tournament interviews, he dismissed the possibility of "re-injuring" his hip, although did admit he wasn't entirely pain free.

A fourth and more Grand Slams are not outwith his reach in time, he believes, although at the moment he insists he has "zero expectations".

Norrie, who saw the Murray machine up close during those sets on Friday, believes the former world number one is in good enough shape to compete on the tour once again.

He said: "I played flat out, it was a proper match and we went at it and there was no mercy.

"He is playing well, he obviously hasn't played many matches so a couple of points he wasn't quite at it, but he is hitting the ball well and moving great and everyone is pretty pleased to have him back."

Murray will be hoping to resume battle with Novak Djokovic. Rex Features

As he returns to the tennis tour, Murray will find that little has changed at the very top of the sport.

'Next gen' players such as Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov have enjoyed success of sorts and cemented themselves in the top ten.

But when it comes to slams, only two men are ruling the roost. Murray's old foes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have shared the last six majors and their consistency and quality might seem an unreachable goal right now.

Instead, Murray may look to his friend Novak Djokovic for inspiration. The Serb is only now starting to regain his form, more than a year after first complaining of an elbow injury.

He expects to encounter a Murray full of desire to once again scale great heights.

"I wish him all the best, I really do, tennis misses him, he is a great champion, a great guy, really dedicated, hard working, great ethics," Djokovic said.

"I really hope to see him back playing at that level he has played over the last couple of years.

"I have known him since we were 11 or 12 years old, I have always had a wonderful relationship with Andy, never experienced anything negative, we have been and still are big rivals on the court and we have had so many great matches, he deserves the chance to come back.

"Coming back from a major injury inspires you, you are breathing a new breath of life. I am sure he is more motivated than ever."