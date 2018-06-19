Andy Murray loses to Nick Kyrgios on return to tennis

The Scot looked sharp on his competitive comeback but eventually lost at Queen's Club.

Andy Murray stretches to return a shot. PA

Andy Murray lost a hard-fought match to Nick Kyrgios on his return to tennis at Queen's Club.

Despite a near year-long layoff from competitive action, the Scot looked sharp from the off upon his comeback.

Murray dominated proceedings in the first set, winning 6-2 as Kyrgios' interest seemed to fade.

But the big-serving Aussie improved in the second set and eventually drew level courtesy of a tie-break victory.

The two players went toe-to-toe in the third and a second tie-break looked on the cards but Murray failed to hold his serve at 6-5 down as Kyrgios took the win.

Murray's sprightly showing is a welcome boost for the Dunblane star's supporters as the 31-year-old gears up for Wimbledon, which begins next month.

After his win, Kyrgios said Murray's quick return to form came as no surprise.

He told the BBC: "I was thinking about it actually, it was great to see him back.

"I asked him at the end if he felt OK and he said 'yes' which is great.

"He's a legend of the sport, he doesn't need much time to find his rhythm and I didn't expect anything else from him."