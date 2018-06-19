Andy Murray loses to Nick Kyrgios on return to tennis
The Scot looked sharp on his competitive comeback but eventually lost at Queen's Club.
Andy Murray lost a hard-fought match to Nick Kyrgios on his return to tennis at Queen's Club.
Despite a near year-long layoff from competitive action, the Scot looked sharp from the off upon his comeback.
Murray dominated proceedings in the first set, winning 6-2 as Kyrgios' interest seemed to fade.
But the big-serving Aussie improved in the second set and eventually drew level courtesy of a tie-break victory.
The two players went toe-to-toe in the third and a second tie-break looked on the cards but Murray failed to hold his serve at 6-5 down as Kyrgios took the win.
Murray's sprightly showing is a welcome boost for the Dunblane star's supporters as the 31-year-old gears up for Wimbledon, which begins next month.
After his win, Kyrgios said Murray's quick return to form came as no surprise.
He told the BBC: "I was thinking about it actually, it was great to see him back.
"I asked him at the end if he felt OK and he said 'yes' which is great.
"He's a legend of the sport, he doesn't need much time to find his rhythm and I didn't expect anything else from him."