Andy Murray to continue comeback at Eastbourne tournament

Murray takes wildcard to grass-court event which starts a week before Wimbledon.

Murray impressed despite three-set defeat to Queen's. PA

Andy Murray will continue his comeback from hip surgery by playing a tournament in Eastbourne next week.

Murray has accepted a wildcard for the grass-court ATP Tour event after playing his first match in nearly a year at Queen's on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old hasn't yet confirmed if he will play at Wimbledon, which begins on July 2.

But his entry to Eastbourne would suggest Murray's recovery from the hip injury that kept him on the sidelines for 11 months is progressing well.

Former world number three Stan Wawrinka and current British number one Kyle Edmund will also play in the seaside town at a tournament won last year by Novak Djokovic.

"I'm looking forward to getting some more time on the grass courts at Eastbourne," Murray said.

"I played Davis Cup there in 2006 and I know the courts and facilities there are excellent.

"It was good to get back to competition at Queen's this week, and I'm hoping to build on that next week at Devonshire Park."

Tournament director Gavin Fletcher said: "Andy is a great champion and immensely popular with fans both here in Britain and around the world .

"With two Wimbledon titles to his name his grass court credentials are impeccable and I'm sure the fans will give Andy a warm welcome down here in Eastbourne."

Murray impressed in the first-round defeat at Queen's earlier this week despite going down in three sets to Nick Kyrgios.

His movement seemed reasonably fluid, given he had only returned to the practice courts just a fortnight earlier following surgery in January.

He went under the knife in Melbourne after injuring his hip last summer.

After Wimbledon, Murray has signed up for a tournament in Washington at the end of July.

