Murray drawn to play Duckworth in US Open first round

Should he beat the Australian world number 445, he faces a tough route through the draw.

Andy Murray: He won the US Open in 2012. PA

Andy Murray has been drawn to face James Duckworth in the first round of the US Open next week.

The 2012 winner at Flushing Meadows will play the Australian world number 445 as he continues his return from injury.

Murray and Duckworth will be meeting for the first time on court in New York, with the final Grand Slam of the year kicking off on Monday.

Should the former world number one - currently ranked 378 - navigate his first-round encounter, his route to progressing through the draw is a tough one.

In round two, Murray would face either 2017 Queen's Club winner Feliciano Lopez or Grand Slam semi-finalist Fernando Verdasco, with his likely third-round opponent world number three Juan Martin del Potro.

Were he to get through these matches, the Scot could face promising young players Berna Coric or Stefanos Tsitsipas in round four, followed by a potential clash with Grigor Dimitrov or John Isner in the quarters.

Should he exceed most expectations and reach the semi-finals, Murray could have to take on Rafael Nadal, with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev possible final opponents.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has only recently returned to competitive tennis after spending nearly a year on the sidelines as a result of a long-term hip injury.

Murray's last tournament was at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati earlier this month, where he was knocked out in the first round.

But he won three matches in four days at the Citi Open in Washington at the start of August, including a win over British number one Kyle Edmund, before pulling out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage.