Andy Murray ready for Grand Slam return on Monday

The Scot will return to five-set tennis for the first time in 14 months at the US Open.

Andy Murray won the US Open in 2012. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Andy Murray believes he can compete at the US Open as prepares for his first Grand Slam match in 14 months.

The Scot will take on Australian player James Duckworth in New York on Monday in his first match at this level since Wimbledon last year.

Murray pulled out of a slated return at the All England Club earlier this summer, saying he was not ready for five-set tennis following hip surgery in January.

He has since played two tournaments in North America, racking up three wins in Washington.

The former world number one is now ranked 378th - 67 places higher than Duckworth - but believes he is edging closer to form and fitness.



He said: "My body feels better than it did a few weeks ago so that's positive.

"I haven't played one (a five-set match) so you don't know until you get out there and do it.

"I played some long matches in Washington so that will help me.

"My expectation is to give my best effort in the matches and hopefully my tennis will get better. My tennis is getting better all the time."

Murray and Duckworth will be meeting for the first time in New York, and should the Scot, he faces a difficult route.

In round two, Murray would face either 2017 Queen's Club winner Feliciano Lopez or Grand Slam semi-finalist Fernando Verdasco, with his likely third-round opponent world number three Juan Martin del Potro.

Were he to get through these matches, the Scot could face promising young players Berna Coric or Stefanos Tsitsipas in round four, followed by a potential clash with Grigor Dimitrov, Stan Wawrinka or John Isner in the quarters.

Should he exceed most expectations and reach the semi-finals, Murray could have to take on Rafael Nadal, with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev possible final opponents.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has only recently returned to competitive tennis after spending nearly a year on the sidelines as a result of a long-term hip injury.

Murray's last tournament was at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati earlier this month, where he was knocked out in the first round.

But he won three matches in four days at the Citi Open in Washington at the start of August, including a win over British number one Kyle Edmund, before pulling out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage.

