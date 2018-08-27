Andy Murray to play first Grand Slam match in 14 months

The Scot will take on James Duckworth at the US Open in New York on Monday night.

Murray won the US Open in 2012. PA

Andy Murray will play his first Grand Slam match in more than a year later on Monday.

Murray, who underwent hip surgery in January, takes on James Duckworth around 6pm.

The match in New York will be momentous for the Scot, who hasn't played at the top level since Wimbledon last year.

Murray, now world number 382, has admitted he has no expectations in New York, having played just seven matches - all best-of-three sets - in 2018.

The 2012 US Open champion said: "My body feels better than it did a few weeks ago so that's positive.

"I haven't played one (a five-set match) so you don't know until you get out there and do it.

"I played some long matches in Washington so that will help me.

"My expectation is to give my best effort in the matches and hopefully my tennis will get better. My tennis is getting better all the time."

But in Duckworth he meets the only player in the tournament ranked lower than he is - at 445 - and one who knows all about the struggle to recover from surgery.

The Australian has undergone three operations to fix a stress fracture in his foot as well as surgery on his shoulder and elbow since January 2017.

"The foot was the biggest thing," he said. "For most of the last year I couldn't run, jump or hop.

"It was only really after I had my last surgery that the foot started to feel good and I could run around the court. You don't really appreciate those things until they're gone.

"It's been pretty rough but probably the last month or so the body's starting to feel pretty good. We're both trying to get back and get into playing matches day in, day out. It can be a tough road."

Also on Monday, Scotland's current number one player Cameron Norrie will look to continue his apparently relentless upward march against Australian Jordan Thompson.

