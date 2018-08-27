Andy Murray triumphs in New York on his Grand Slam return
The Scot lost the opening set in New York but battled back to triumph 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 6-3.
Andy Murray is through to the second round of the US Open after defeating James Duckworth on his Grand Slam return.
It was Murray's first best-of-five-set match in 14 months after he underwent hip surgery in January.
He will now play Spain's Fernando Verdasco in the second round.
Afterwards Murray, who won the US Open in 2012, said: "I'm very happy to be back."
