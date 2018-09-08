Jamie Murray set to defend mixed doubles title at US Open

The Scot and Bethanie Mattek-Sands will play their first Grand Slam final as a pair.

Murray won the mixed doubles title at the US Open in 2017. Press Association

Jamie Murray is set to defend his mixed doubles title at the US Open.

The Scot, and partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands, will take on Alicja Rosolska and Nikola Mektic in the final on Saturday.

Murray and Mattek-Sands, who are playing together for the first time, reached the final by beating American pair Christina McHale and Christian Harrison in the semi-final on Wednesday.

The match will be Murray's fourth mixed doubles final in the last six Grand Slam tournaments.

Last year, the 32-year-old teamed up with Martina Hingis to win the US Open and Wimbledon.

He returned to the All England Club two months ago, reaching the final with partner Victoria Azarenka, before losing to Alexander Peya and Nicole Melichar.

His partner, Mattek-Sands, is a former world number one in doubles, with two mixed doubles titles to her name.

She suffered a horrific knee injury at Wimbledon last year which kept her out of the game for eight months, before making her return in March.

Saturday's final will be Murray's third at Flushing Meadows.

He suffered defeat with Liezel Huber in 2008 before his success with Hingis in 2017.

After early exits at this year's Australian Open and French Open, where he played with Latisha Chan and Katerina Siniakova respectively, Murray will be looking for his first title of the year.