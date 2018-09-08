Jamie Murray retains mixed doubles title at US Open

Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands came from a set down to win the mixed doubles final.

Murray now has four grand slam mixed doubles titles. Press Association

Jamie Murray has successfully defended his US Open mixed doubles title.

The Scot and Bethanie Mattek-Sands came from a set down to defeat Alicja Rosolska and Nikola Mektic.

The victory means Murray has now won four grand slam mixed doubles titles, three of which came in the last two seasons.

Murray also has two men's doubles titles to his name which he won with Bruno Soares in 2016.

The 32-year-old claimed a second consecutive mixed doubles crown here 12 months ago with Martina Hingis, who watched from his box on Arthur Ashe Stadium having retired at the end of last season.

Pole Rosolska and Croatian Mektic were both playing in their first grand slam final and had chances but it was Murray and Mattek-Sands who proved just the stronger in the big moments to win 2-6 6-3 11-9.