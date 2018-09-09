Gordon Reid defends US Open wheelchair doubles title

The Scot and partner Alfie Hewett defeated the French top seeds at Flushing Meadows.

Prolific: Gordon Reid (right) and Alfie Hewitt (left) have added another title to their collection. SNS

Gordon Reid has added another trophy to his Grand Slam collection by successfully defending the wheelchair men's doubles title alongside partner Alfie Hewett.

The formidable duo, who have also won at Wimbledon three times in a row, came from a set down to defeat French top seeds Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 5-7 6-3 11-9.

Scot Reid and Englishman Hewitt passed up six match points chances after leading 9-3 in the deciding tie-break before eventually clinching the win at the 11th time of asking.

Victory at Flushing Meadows adds a ninth doubles title to Reid's trophy collection.

The 26-year-old also has two singles wins to his name and took home gold and silver medals from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He becomes the second Scot to prevail in New York this time out after Jamie Murray and partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands stormed to the mixed doubles crown hours earlier.