Jamie Murray eyes repeat of Davis Cup success on home soil

The Scot said he expects another rapturous Glasgow crowd to roar on the GB team.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5833966680001-jamie-murray-on-davis-cup.jpg" />

Jamie Murray expects Great Britain's Davis Cup tie to be played out in-front of another rapturous Glasgow crowd, despite the absence of older brother Andy from the team.

Three-time grand slam champion Andy and British number one Kyle Edmund are notable omissions from the British quintet for the visit of Uzbekistan.

Dan Evans steps in to make his return after a 12-month ban for cocaine use, while Cameron Norrie and Jay Clarke are also selected alongside double specialists Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot.

Victory at the Emirates helped GB on their way to Davis Cup success in 2015 and Murray is hopeful the team can take inspiration from a vocal support once more.

He said: "I've so many great many memories of playing Davis Cup here in Glasgow, especially at the Emirates.

"Some of the best moments of my career have come competing for my country and particularly at this venue.

"We've always had incredible support and I'm sure this week will be no different."

Murray arrives in Glasgow on a rich vein of form after winning the US Open mixed doubles earlier this month.

The 32-year-old said he's still got plenty of targets to hit before it's time to hang up his racket.

He added: "I've had a good run the last few years, a lot of success at Grand Slam level.

"But Wimbledon is still a huge goal for me, the French Open as well.

"Look, I'm enjoying my tennis, it's amazing to be going to events and competing for the big titles."

Andy Murray decision to pull out of the home tournament came as a blow to the Davis Cup squad.

His older brother believes he'll be back for another shot next year, though.

He said: "This one just came at the wrong time for him in his comeback. I know he was desperate to play here in Scotland. Hopefully he'll be back playing Davis Cup next year."

GB coach Smith out to repay Glasgow support

Leon Smith reckons this could be the last time the Davis Cup visits Glasgow for a number of years due to format changes to the tournament by the International Tennis Federation.

The Great Britian coach said he's keen to repay the support the team have received in Glasgow with a strong showing.

He said: "The changes in format voted in by the ITF mean the chances of home ties are greatly diminished.

"We recognise that, it's why we wanted to come here. We've had amazing experiences here, the fans pack the place and we want to give them one more opportunity to see our team in Glasgow because they deserve that.

"We might not get a home tie for a number of years ahead."

Smith said Andy Murray didn't take his decision to miss out lightly as he continues rehab from hip surgery over the New Year.

"I'm hopeful he will play Davis Cup, I know he loves it," he added. "Andy found this decision not to play very difficult.

"But he has to look after his body, he is still in the early days of his rehab so he made the right decision.

"It was a tough call."