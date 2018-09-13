Cameron Norrie relishing first Davis Cup tie in Scotland

Norrie says his Scottish dad will be emotional when he plays in front of a home crowd.

Cameron Norrie has said that he's eagerly anticipating his time on court in Glasgow as his Davis Cup matches this weekend hold a "special" connection for him.

Norrie was born in South Africa and raised in New Zealand, studied in America and lives in England but has a strong connection to Glasgow through his dad David.

With Andy Murray not in the team, there'll be extra Scottish attention on Norrie and he said he can't wait to take to the court.

"It'll actually be my first time competing in Scotland and my first home tie so it's going to be pretty special," he told STV.

"My dad grew up here in Glasgow so it's going to be a special moment for both of us.

"I'm sure the crowd is going to be really ecstatic and loud so I can't wait for that. It's going to be a great match against Uzbekistan."

Norrie will face face world number 434 Jurabek Karimov in the second singles rubber on Friday in what his only his second Davis Cup tie after making his debut against Spain but he says his father will be more excited than him when he plays.

"My dad is the biggest tennis fan ever," he said. "He's going to love it. He flew all the way from New Zealand so he's pretty tired now but he's got all his mates here and he's going to get up for it for sure."

And he answered the crucial question on just how Scottish he feels.

"I would say part-Scottish," he says. "I live in London now so I guess British-Scottish.

"It's going to great to compete here because I know I have a couple of Scottish fans out there and it'll just be nice to compete here and I'm looking forward to it."