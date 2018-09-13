  • STV
  • MySTV

Cameron Norrie relishing first Davis Cup tie in Scotland

STV

Norrie says his Scottish dad will be emotional when he plays in front of a home crowd.

Cameron Norrie has said that he's eagerly anticipating his time on court in Glasgow as his Davis Cup matches this weekend hold a "special" connection for him.

Norrie was born in South Africa and raised in New Zealand, studied in America and lives in England but has a strong connection to Glasgow through his dad David.

With Andy Murray not in the team, there'll be extra Scottish attention on Norrie and he said he can't wait to take to the court.

"It'll actually be my first time competing in Scotland and my first home tie so it's going to be pretty special," he told STV.

"My dad grew up here in Glasgow so it's going to be a special moment for both of us.

"I'm sure the crowd is going to be really ecstatic and loud so I can't wait for that. It's going to be a great match against Uzbekistan."

Norrie will face face world number 434 Jurabek Karimov in the second singles rubber on Friday in what his only his second Davis Cup tie after making his debut against Spain but he says his father will be more excited than him when he plays.

"My dad is the biggest tennis fan ever," he said. "He's going to love it. He flew all the way from New Zealand so he's pretty tired now but he's got all his mates here and he's going to get up for it for sure."

And he answered the crucial question on just how Scottish he feels.

"I would say part-Scottish," he says. "I live in London now so I guess British-Scottish.

"It's going to great to compete here because I know I have a couple of Scottish fans out there and it'll just be nice to compete here and I'm looking forward to it."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.