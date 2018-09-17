Norrie thanks Glasgow crowd for getting him through tie

The 24-year-old bounced back from defeat to seal Great Britain's Davis Cup victory.

Norrie's win sealed victory for Great Britain. SNS Group

Cameron Norrie admitted to pre-match nerves ahead of facing Sanjar Fayziev and thanked supporters for helping him clinch a Davis Cup win for Great Britain.

Norrie had collapsed to defeat in his first singles tie on Friday, blowing a two-set lead, and left the team with a tough task but defeated the Uzbek player 6-2 6-2 6-0 to seal a 3-1 team win.

The victory also means Great Britain will be seeded in the new Davis Cup format next year.

The 24-year-old admitted that his previous defeat had left him with some nerves ahead of Sunday's match but credited the home crowd with helping him settle.

"I'm extremely proud," he said. "I'd like to thank the crowd, you were awesome, it's been an incredible weekend in Glasgow. And thanks to my dad for staying put in his seat.

"Thanks to all the team, and big congrats to the Uzbek team, you fought like dogs. It was a first home tie for me and I'm very proud.

'I'd like to thank the crowd, you were awesome, it's been an incredible weekend in Glasgow' Cameron Norrie

"Obviously I was nervous coming into the tie today but the crowd got me through it. I learned a lot this weekend and I'm really proud of the team."

GB captain Leon Smith said: "It's been fun but there's a lot more to it than fun, there's a huge amount of pressure so an awful lot of credit to Cam.

"We have a great team spirit. Some people said this was a meaningless tie but look at the Uzbekistan team, look at the crowd. It was hardly meaningless, it's been brilliant.

"Now the important thing is we are seeded in the draw in a couple of weeks' time. We'll see what happens with that.

"Now the decision has been made about the new format we have to embrace it. We want to be part of it, it will be exciting doing something different."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.