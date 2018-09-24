Watch: Andy Murray drops plate during tournament photocall

Scots tennis is in China for latest tournament on the comeback trail from surgery.

Suzann Plunkett/Reuters

As a former tennis world number one, it's fair to expect Andy Murray to be good with his hands.

But he dropped the ball during a photocall held in China ahead of his latest tournament.

Murray was posing before the cameras with a commemorative plate in the city of Shenzhen on Monday morning.

And, as this video posted on his Instagram page shows, it didn't quite go to plan . . .