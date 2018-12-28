  • STV
Andy Murray unsure about future as he returns to action

Scots tennis star says he wants to 'go out on my own terms' as he battles hip pain.

Andy Murray has barely played for 18 months.
Andy Murray has barely played for 18 months.

Andy Murray has vowed to "go out on my own terms" as he returns to action with his troublesome hip.

The former world number one, who first broke down with the injury in summer 2017, admitted he was still in pain and unsure if he will be able to compete long-term at the top level.

But he said he wanted to keep playing for a long as he can and challenge for honours.

Murray was speaking in Brisbane, where he will take part in his first tournament of the new season, beginning on Monday.

He then intends to travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open, which he skipped last year to undergo surgery.

The 31-year-old took part in just six tournaments during a tentative return to action in the summer, chalking up seven wins from 12 matches.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, said: "I owe it to myself to give myself a chance to get back to the level that I'm happy competing at.

"I want to go out on my own terms. If I (had) stopped six months ago or not given the hip time to recover, I may look back and regret that decision.

"As I've gotten older, and with the last 12 months, I can't believe how quickly things can change.

"When I first had issues with the hip I was number one in the world and 12 months later I was struggling. I thought I had time on my side.

"There's nothing I'd rather do more than stay out on tour. I love the practice, the competition, the locker room.

"I want to play as long as I can. There are still things I want to achieve. Whether I am capable of doing that or not, we'll see."

Murray is likely to play a lighter schedule than in previous years, with recovery a top priority.

He has spent several periods during the last six months in Philadelphia working with reconditioning specialist Bill Knowles.

The 31-year-old, who is currently ranked 256, said: "I have to be smart with how I train and manage (the hip) as best I can.

"Last year I was in more pain than I am now. It was a hard year in which I went through a lot, but I had to accept that pain was something I had to deal with.

"This time I'm trying to enjoy myself. I missed playing here and I'm going to go out and compete as hard as I can."

