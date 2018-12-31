Surgeon's warning as Andy Murray begins 2019 season

John O'Donnell says Scots tennis star has been 'walking a tightrope for some time'.

Murray underwent hip surgery last year. PA

Andy Murray will begin his latest attempt to return from hip surgery in the early hours of New Years Day.

The Scot takes on James Duckworth at the Brisbane International around 3am UK time.

Murray, who beat the Australian at the US Open last summer, has played just 12 matches since going under the knife last January.

He has tried to play down expectations ahead of his return to the court, admitting last week that he was still in pain.

A further bleak assessment has now been delivered by the surgeon who carried out the operation in Melbourne.

Speaking to the BBC, John O'Donnell said Murray has been "walking a tightrope for some time".

O'Donnell said: "It had reached a point where he couldn't play.

"It wasn't really at a stage where we could attempt to make his hip normal, it was just to try and make it as [good] as we could.

"He's certainly improved but he still has problems with it.

"I think he has been walking a tightrope for some time. It's just his intense desire to do really well that's kept him going as well as he has.

"It's pretty hard to predict [how successful he can be in the future] because he's not like a normal person.

"He just does things that are beyond what I could normally understand. It is really hard to know quite how far he can push it.

"If it comes down to will, he will certainly do extremely well - but he has had a lot of challenges to deal with."