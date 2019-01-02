Andy Murray rues errors after early exit in Brisbane

The Scot felt he moved well but was outdone by Daniil Medvedev's accurate serve.

Defeat: Murray lost in the second round of the Brisbane International. PA

Andy Murray rued an error-strewn showing after losing 7-5 6-2 to Daniil Medvedev in the second-round of the Brisbane International.

Murray, who continues to be affected by a long-term hip injury, made a winning start to 2019 by beating James Duckworth in his opening match of the year.

But he was was comprehensively beaten by Medvedev on his second outing of the season as the Scot looks to rediscover his form after undergoing surgery 12 months ago.

The 31-year-old admitted after overcoming Duckworth that he does not know how much longer his career will last.

Murray put up a fight in the first set before 14 winners by Medvedev ended his resistance after 47 minutes.

A break in the first set had offered Murray, a two-time winner of the hard-court tournament, some comfort but the second was far more one-sided as Medvedev raced into a 4-0 lead.

A brief fightback that produced success in the next two games followed but Medvedev steadied to seal victory with an ace.

Murray praised Medvedev's performance after exiting his warm-up for the Australian Open, but says he will have to sharpen up before the year's first major, which starts on January 14.

"He served extremely well and I didn't really get many chances on his service games," Murray said.

"And then on my own service games I made a few too many errors in the rallies, especially early on I was trying to play a little bit more offensive.

"In the second set, I made a few too many mistakes, and obviously there was a period in the match from 5-5 where I lost six games in a row.

"When you play better players ... they will expose any errors that you make in your game or any shots that you're not hitting particularly well. And he did that."