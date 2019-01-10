Andy Murray faces tough first round at Australian Open 

The injury-plagued Scot will take on 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut in Melbourne.

Test: Murray will face Bautista Agut in round one. PA

Andy Murray has been drawn against Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the Australian Open.

The Scot faces a tough test against the Spanish 22nd seed, who recently won in Doha, after using a protected ranking to enter the grand slam event following his layoff.

Should Murray prevail, the 31-year-old will face Federico Delbonis or John Millman in round two, with Roger Federer lined up as a potential quarter-final opponent if they both progress.

Cameron Norrie has been drawn against Taylor Fritz in the first round, just hours after beating the American to reach the semi-finals in Auckland.

Early on Thursday morning, Murray faced Novak Djokovic in a practice match ahead of the tournament.

The Dunblane star won just two games in the contest, trailing 6-1 4-1 when the pair decided to call it a day.

Murray managed to play just 12 matches in 2018 as he endured a stop-start comeback from hip surgery.

The three-time grand slam champion made his return to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International earlier this month, where he lost in the second round to Russian talent Daniil Medvedev.

The Australian Open starts on Monday and runs until January 27.