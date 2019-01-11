Andy Murray 'touched' by support after tennis retirement

The former world number one received a cuddle from his mum Judy after a 'tough day'.

Andy Murray has said he has been touched by the support he has received since announcing his retirement from tennis.

The 31-year-old is aiming to finish his career after Wimbledon but may have to retire following the Australian Open.

The former world number one received a cuddle from his mum Judy after a "tough day".

He struggled through a practice match against Novak Djokovic on Thursday ahead of the tournament starting in Melbourne next week.

In a post on Instagram, Murray said: "Best way to feel better after a tough day is a big cuddle from your mum.

"Genuinely been very touched by all of the messages and support from everybody today.

"It means a lot and has made me feel much more positive than when I woke this morning.

"Thank you so much."

Murray was on the verge of tears as he entered the press conference room and, asked how his hip was feeling, managed to say "not great" before being overcome by his emotions and having to leave the room.

He returned after several minutes to deliver his devastating news, saying: "Obviously I've been struggling for a long time.

"I've been in a lot of pain for about 20 months now. I've pretty much done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn't helped loads.

"I'm in a better place than I was six months ago but still in a lot of pain. It's been tough."

Murray, from Dunblane, will contest his first-round match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday but that may prove to be the final match of his illustrious career.

