He trained with Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday after announcing plans to retire.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5988794949001-murray-back-on-court-ahead-of-first-australian-open-match.jpg" />

Andy Murray has been back on court practicing ahead of his first match at the Australian Open.

The Scot is scheduled to face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday in the first round of the competition in Melbourne.

He practiced with Grigor Dimitrov at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

His appearance on court comes less than 24 hours after announcing plans to retire.

The 31-year-old had said at a press conference ahead of the tournament that he wanted to finish his career at Wimbledon in the summer.

However he has conceded that the Australian competition may be his last due to ongoing issues with a hip injury.

"I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain for another four or five months," he said at the emotional news conference.

"I want to get to Wimbledon and stop but I'm not certain I can do that."

Tributes have poured in for the three-time Grand Slam winner across the sporting world following his announcement, with Rafael Nadal saying the move was right for Murray's mental health.

