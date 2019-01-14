  • STV
  • MySTV

Murray out of Australian Open despite battling display

STV

Murray was beaten in five sets by Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round in Melbourne.

Defeat: Murray played what is likely to be his last Grand Slam match.
Defeat: Murray played what is likely to be his last Grand Slam match. PA

Andy Murray was beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the Australian Open in what could be the final match of his career.

The Scot was beaten 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5/7) 6-7 (4/7) 6-2 in a five-set match that saw Murray show his talent and determination but also the physical toll of his long-standing hip complaint.

Murray began brightly and had the first major opportunity to put his opponent under pressure in the eighth game, setting up break point but unable to take it.

In the following game, his forehand found the net to give Bautista Agut a break and the Spaniard then served out to take the set 5-4.

The second set followed a familiar pattern. Murray, showing obvious signs that his injury had limited his movement, forced two break points in the second game but again failed to take them. Bautista Agut broke in the fifth after capitalising on Murray's mistakes and he took the second set 6-4.

When Murray dropped serve to fall 2-1 behind in the third set, lesser heads may have dropped but the Scot bounced back immediately. A backhand down the line gave him a break of his own and pulled him back level.

He saved break point at 4-4 and he then earned set point, which he thought he had won before umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore overruled a second serve and was backed up by HawkEye. Bautista Agut held to force a tie-break and Murray started strongly, taking a 4-1 lead.

A mistake from the Spaniard gave Murray two set points and he took the second with a forehand, celebrating with a defiant roar.

Momentum was with the five-times finalist and when the fourth set went to a tie break he raced into a 6-1 lead. Bautista Agut saved three set points but Murray was not to be denied and took it 7-4 to set up a decisive fifth.

He immediately put pressure on in the first game of the deciding set but Bautista Agut held and then cruised into a commanding lead as the exertions apparently took their toll on Murray.

He looked to be struggling to hold back tears as he served at 1-5 but showed his determination one last time to save match point with an angled volley.

Bautista Agut served out to win 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5/7) 6-7 (4/7) 6-2 and progresses to the next round but all eyes were on Murray after what could be the final match of a glittering career.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.