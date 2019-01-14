Andy Murray to make surgery decision but admits risks

The Scot is pondering the way forward after defeat in the first round of the Australian Open.

Decision: Murray will make call on surgery. PA

Andy Murray will decide in the next week if he'll have a second operation on his hip, which could determine when the three-time Grand Slam winner retires from tennis.

Speaking after his defeat in a five-set thriller against Roberto Bautista Agut, Murray said there would be no guarantee of the surgery being a success, but says it would be his best option of trying to prolong his career.

Murray revealed last week that he intended to retire after a hip injury derailed his career and he set Wimbledon as his preferred date to call time.

After battling back from two-sets down before a 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5/7) 6-7 (4/7) 6-2 defeat, the Scot revealed the extent of the pain he had been suffering but said that an operation could allow him to play on, though there were risks.

The resurfacing operation has a long recovery time and may not allow him to return to professional tennis. The alternative is for the 31-year old to struggle on and play Wimbledon as his final tournament.

He said: "I'll probably decide in the next week or so. If I go ahead with the operation, I don't recover well from it, then I don't play again. I'm aware of that.

"It will improve my quality of life, I'll be in less pain doing just normal things like walking around and putting your shoes and socks on.

"Just now, going to walk my dogs, playing football with my friends, is like the worst thing I can think of doing. Waiting another five or six months to do something like that is just another period where I'm really uncomfortable.

"I just don't really know yet. But, if today was my last match, it was a brilliant way to finish. That's something that I'll probably take into consideration, as well.

"It was an amazing atmosphere. I literally gave everything that I had on the court, fought as best as I could, and performed a lot better than what I should have done with the amount I've been able to practise. I'd be okay with that being my last match."

Murray revealed his surprise at the strength of reaction to his retirement announcement last week but said that he had felt better about his challenges after revealing the extent of his injury.

"Once I chatted to you guys, although it was difficult for me, I felt a lot better because, for the last 18 months, I was struggling a lot," he said.

"When you're going to compete, you want to be positive and optimistic about things because you don't want to be telling your opponents how bad you're feeling. "That was the first time I came out and let everyone know how bad it's been, and (how) tough. I felt a lot better after that.

"But obviously the reaction, I was really surprised by. I genuinely was not expecting it to be like that at all. It was really nice."