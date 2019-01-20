  • STV
  • MySTV

Murray encouraged to consider ‘miraculous’ hip procedure

STV

The tennis ace is expected to decide in the next week whether to undergo hip resurfacing surgery.

Superstar: Tennis champ Andy Murray.
Superstar: Tennis champ Andy Murray. SNS Group

Dr Edwin Su believes hip resurfacing surgery can help Sir Andy Murray return to the top level of tennis.

The former world number one is expected to make a decision over the coming week whether to have the operation or prepare for a farewell appearance at Wimbledon this summer.

Dr Su is a world-leading expert in the surgery and has helped a number of professional athletes return to their sport, including doubles specialist Bob Bryan, who is playing at the Australian Open less than six months after going under the knife.

Bryan has recommended Dr Su to Murray, although the much greater physical demands of singles means there are no guarantees of a similar outcome.

Dr Su said: "I think it would absolutely be able to help him. Ideally, it is with no pain.

"Most of the time, right away from the time they wake up from the surgery, patients say that the pain is gone. It is really miraculous.

"There is then healing and soft-tissue pain but, once they start feeling better, they are able to do the things they used to do. They can regain their normal life.

"What is unknown in elite athletes is whether they can return to sport. There is no guarantee in any medical procedure but, given he has been able to continue his performance at such a high level with a bad hip, I would guess the new hip would function better.

"I believe it could get him back to the top level. It does raise the question of whether or not that level of activity would affect the implant's longevity.

"In our experience it doesn't seem to. Some of my patients have done ultra-marathons with 15,000 miles on the new hip."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsfwU-pFY7f/ | instagram

Dr Su believes the timescale for a return would be similar to Bryan's meaning, if Murray had the surgery soon, he could even be back for Wimbledon.

"Singles is much more strenuous than doubles," he added.

"It's uncharted territory. No one has done it and returned in singles tennis and it would require more endurance in the muscle to cover the court but, based on the previous operations of sportsmen in basketball and hockey, who also have to move quickly, I think he could do it.

"Murray means a lot to the sport and I think he has got a lot of great tennis left in him. We just have to give him a great hip."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsrypBGlFMx/ | instagram

Leon Smith said on Sunday that he would give up his job as Great Britain Davis Cup captain "instantly" if Murray wanted it.

'If I'm going to step away for someone for the Davis Cup, I would instantly give it to Andy Murray if he wanted it. That would be no problem to me whatsoever'
Leon Smith

He said: "We could use him on the performance side at the push of a button. Look, he could get my job, that's fine.

"If I'm going to step away for someone for the Davis Cup, I would instantly give it to Andy Murray if he wanted it. That would be no problem to me whatsoever.

"He's earned the right for that and he could help British players or he could be involved in training camps. Whatever it is, we want to use him."

Smith was also optimistic that Murray could "find a way" to play at Wimbledon again in the future.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.