Jamie Murray brands Davis Cup teammate Dan Evans 'dumb'  

STV

The tennis players have been involved in a war of words over merits of doubles.

Murray: Fired back at Dan Evans.
Murray: Fired back at Dan Evans. SNS Group

Jamie Murray has labelled Dan Evans "ill-informed and dumb" as the war of words about the profile of doubles within the British game intensified.

Murray sparked raised eyebrows at the Lawn Tennis Association on Saturday when he accused the governing body of not promoting the success of doubles enough and undervaluing his coach, Louis Cayer.

That prompted Evans to fire back, telling the Daily Mail newspaper: "Jamie thinks we should be celebrating six pairs inside the main draw of a grand slam. 

"So we are celebrating people who didn't make it at singles and people who didn't have the attitude to work hard enough to make it in the singles game?

"I like the doubles guys and they've done well, but to think we should celebrate this so the kids growing up look up to this as a huge achievement is completely wrong. 

"Kids want to be in the second round of main draw singles events not doubles."

After reaching the quarter-finals of the men's doubles and the mixed doubles at the Australian Open on Monday, Murray did not hold back in his response, claiming Evans, who is working his way back up the rankings after a one-year suspension for cocaine use, has "made a hash of his career".

"For me it is lazy comments to make," he said.

"To come from someone who really hasn't applied himself as much as he should, and really he has made a hash of his career with his decision-making and stuff."
Jamie Murray.

"It is ill-informed and dumb really. Also, to question the reason that we are on the doubles tour is because we don't work as hard as the singles guys is just total nonsense.

"I've been playing the tour since 2007, travelling the world, working my ass off to stay at the top of the game and make a living for myself.

"To come from someone who really hasn't applied himself as much as he should, and really he has made a hash of his career with his decision-making and stuff. 

"To come out with those sort of comments is just ignorant I think. For me it's really disappointing.

"Of course when people start playing they want to be singles players because, if you look at the prize money and the glory and stuff, that's where it is. 

"I'm playing on a tour where 80 per cent of the prize money goes to the singles. At the grand slams it's even more.

"So we've got a much smaller slice of the pie, but I still manage to make a good living playing tennis. Let's be honest, a lot better living than what Dan has done in his career.

"If he does something that's noteworthy and deserves recognition then absolutely he should get it, along with anybody else that's got a GBR next to their name. 

"But just to kind of lazily trash the doubles game, for me it annoys me a lot."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.