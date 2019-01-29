Andy Murray undergoes make-or-break hip surgery

The 31-year-old tennis legend has been considering retirement from the sport.

Andy Murray posted a picture of himself post-op. Andy Murray/Facebook

Andy Murray has undergone hip surgery which could either make or break his career.

The tennis legend had the hip-resurfacing operation in London on Monday.

It comes three weeks after the 31-year-old announced that he was considering retirement from the sport.

Murray wrote on Facebook: "I underwent a hip-resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning.

"Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain."

He added: "I now have a metal hip".

The Scot has barely played since suffering the hip injury in summer 2017. He underwent surgery last January, but the procedure failed to make him pain-free.

Before the Australian Open earlier this month, Murray said he hoped to bring the curtain down on his glittering career at Wimbledon in the summer, but admitted he wasn't sure if he could stand the pain that long.

Following a thrilling first-round defeat to Roberto Bautista-Agut, he said he had two options - either rest and bow out at Wimbledon or have hip-resurfacing surgery, which could either prolong or end his career.

It remains to be seen whether Murray will recover sufficiently to return to the tennis court.

He was encouraged to undergo the operation by doubles legend Bob Bryan, who is already back in competitive action after going under the knife in August.

