Andy Murray 'no longer in pain' as he targets comeback

Return: Murray wants to make a comeback. SNS

Andy Murray wants to continue his tennis career after becoming pain-free following hip surgery.

The Scot announced he was considering retirement from the sport following his elimination from the Australian Open in January due to a debilitating hip injury.

Three weeks later, Murray had make-or-break hip resurfacing surgery in London.

Now, speaking at an event for clothing sponsor Castore at the Queen's Club in London, the three-time grand slam champion has laid out his intentions to make a comeback.

"I want to continue playing for sure," said the 31-year-old. "I have no pain in my hip anymore.

"The rehab is slow but going pretty well. I just need to wait and see how things progress.

"If it's possible I'd love to compete again."