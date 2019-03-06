Andy Murray 'no longer in pain' as he targets comeback
The Scot has said he wants to continue his tennis career after successful hip surgery.
Andy Murray wants to continue his tennis career after becoming pain-free following hip surgery.
The Scot announced he was considering retirement from the sport following his elimination from the Australian Open in January due to a debilitating hip injury.
Three weeks later, Murray had make-or-break hip resurfacing surgery in London.
Now, speaking at an event for clothing sponsor Castore at the Queen's Club in London, the three-time grand slam champion has laid out his intentions to make a comeback.
"I want to continue playing for sure," said the 31-year-old. "I have no pain in my hip anymore.
"The rehab is slow but going pretty well. I just need to wait and see how things progress.
"If it's possible I'd love to compete again."