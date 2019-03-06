  • STV
Andy Murray will consider playing doubles at Wimbledon

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Tennis star reveals he is now pain free following second operation on troubled hip.

Andy Murray said it is "unlikely" he will play singles at Wimbledon but talked up the prospect of competing in the doubles this summer.

Following the Australian Open, the Scot announced he was considering retiring from the sport due to the debilitating hip injury which marred his 2018 season.

But, on Wednesday, Murray revealed the make-or-break hip surgery he underwent at the end of January has proven successful and he is now keen to continue his career.

Despite now being pain-free, the two-time champion at the All England Club was quick to play down the prospects of a fast return to singles action.

Murray said: "In terms of singles I would say it is unlikely.

"But in doubles, Bob Bryan - one of the best doubles players in the world - came back after the same operation after five-and-a-half months and reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and then won a tournament a couple of weeks later.

"It's not completely unreasonable I could come back and play doubles because he has done it and done it to a high level.

"I feel I am doing everything I can rehab wise so it is possible I could play doubles.

"I would say it is very likely I could do that - whether I would want to or not, I'm not sure.

"In terms of singles, the chances are quite a bit lower because it is much tougher on the body.

"I'll know more about that though around the four-month mark once I am allowed to start running around again."

Twice considered retirement

Murray said he twice considered calling it quits during his career due to the overwhelming pain caused by his hip injury.

The former world number one said he was now in a much happier place, however, after going under the knife.

He added: "Rehab has been intense but it has been good because I am seeing results.

"I am not in pain anymore in my hip joint, that feels much better.

"I am really happy with where I am at just now.

"I don't know what the outcome of the operation is going to be.

"Whether it allows me to play high-level tennis again, I don't know the answer to that.

"I was in a lot of discomfort at the Australian Open and competed quite well over five sets against a guy who made the quarter-finals with quite little practice, so there is hope there.

"But if I'm not able to play again, I'd be OK with that because I feel much happier within myself now."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.