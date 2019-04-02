Andy Murray steps up recovery from make-or-break surgery

Scots tennis legend posted a video of himself hitting a tennis ball against a wall.

Murray underwent surgery in January. Andy Murray/Facebook

Andy Murray has appeared to step up his recovery from a hip operation after sharing a video of him hitting a tennis ball.

The three-time grand slam winner had a hip resurfacing operation in January as he attempts to overcome a problem that first surfaced in the summer of 2017.

And on Monday night, the 31-year-old shared a short clip on his Instagram Story of him hitting forehands and backhands against a wall, with the caption 'It's a start'.

Murray had a first operation in January 2018 and returned to action at Queen's Club last summer but played only six tournaments last season and was in pain throughout.

His last appearance came at the Australian Open, losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in a gruelling five-set match in the first round, but has said since his surgery that he would love to be able to play at Wimbledon in July.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.